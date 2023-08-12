Grol 1 begint competitie tegen Achilles ’12 op 24 september

We gebruiken technologieën zoals cookies om informatie over je apparaat op te slaan en/of te raadplegen. We doen dit met als doel om de beste ervaring te bieden en om gepersonaliseerde advertenties te tonen. Door in te stemmen met deze technologieën kunnen we gegevens zoals bladeren gedrag of unieke ID's op deze site verwerken. Als je geen toestemming geeft of je toestemming intrekt, kan dit een nadelige invloed hebben op bepaalde functies en mogelijkheden.

Functioneel Functioneel Altijd actief De technische opslag of toegang is strikt noodzakelijk voor het legitieme doel het gebruik mogelijk te maken van een specifieke dienst waarom de abonnee of gebruiker uitdrukkelijk heeft gevraagd, of met als enig doel de uitvoering van de transmissie van een communicatie over een elektronisch communicatienetwerk.

Voorkeuren Voorkeuren De technische opslag of toegang is noodzakelijk voor het legitieme doel voorkeuren op te slaan die niet door de abonnee of gebruiker zijn aangevraagd.

Statistieken Statistieken De technische opslag of toegang die uitsluitend voor statistische doeleinden wordt gebruikt. De technische opslag of toegang die uitsluitend wordt gebruikt voor anonieme statistische doeleinden. Zonder dagvaarding, vrijwillige naleving door uw Internet Service Provider, of aanvullende gegevens van een derde partij, kan informatie die alleen voor dit doel wordt opgeslagen of opgehaald gewoonlijk niet worden gebruikt om je te identificeren.