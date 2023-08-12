Grol 1 begint competitie tegen Achilles ’12 op 24 september

redactie 12 augustus 2023 11

GROENLO – De Koninklijke Nederlandse Voetbalbond (KNVB) heeft het competitieprogramma bekendgemaakt voor het komende seizoen. Op zondag 24 september zal Grol 1 de competitie openen met een thuiswedstrijd tegen Achilles ’12.

Dit seizoen zal Grol 1 zowel op zaterdag als zondag spelen. De exacte speeldagen voor de ontmoetingen tegen RKZVC en FC Winterswijk, en of deze wedstrijden op zaterdag of zondag zullen plaatsvinden, worden momenteel nog besproken. De aanvangstijd voor de thuiswedstrijden is vastgesteld op 14.30 uur.

Vriendschappelijke Wedstrijden:

  1. Dinsdag: 15-08-2023: 19:30: Grol 1 – AZSV 1
  2. Dinsdag: 22-08-2023: 20:30: Sportclub Markelo 1 – Grol 1
  3.  Zondag: 27-08-2023: 13:00: Vorden 1 – Grol 1
  4. Zaterdag: 02-09-2023: 16:00: BVC Bloemendaal 1 – Grol 1
  5. Dinsdag: 12-09-2023: 20:00: FC Winterswijk 1 – Grol 1

Bekerwedstrijden:

  1. Zaterdag: 05-09-2023: 20:15: Grol 1 – FC Zutphen 1
  2. Woensdag: 09-09-2023: 17:00: RKZVC 1 – Grol 1
  3. Donderdag: 17-09-2023: 14:30: Grol 1 – Vorden 1
  4. Zaterdag: 20-01-2024: 14:30: Hulzense Boys 1 –  Grol 1
  5. Zaterdag: 27-01-2024: 18:00: Grol 1 – DZC ’68 1

Competitiewedstrijden:

  1. 24-09-2023: 14:00: Grol 1 – Achilles ’12 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  2. 30-09-2023: 14:45: Sparta E. 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Enschede)
  3. 08-10-2023: 14:00: Grol 1 – RKZVC 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  4. 15-10-2023: 14:00: Stevo 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Geesteren Ov)
  5. 28-10-2023: 18:00: Grol 1 – SVZW 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  6. 04-11-2023: 14:30: DOS ’37 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Vriezenveen)
  7. 19-11-2023: 14:00: Dalfsen 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Dalfsen)
  8. 26-11-2023: 14:00: Grol 1 -NEO 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  9. 03-12-2023: 14:00: FC Winterswijk 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Winterswijk)
  10. 09-12-2023: 14:30: WHC 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Wezep)
  11. 03-02-2024: 18:00: Achilles ’12 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Hengelo Ov)
  12. 24-02-2024: 18:00: Grol 1 – Sparta E. 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  13. 02-03-2024: 18:00: RKZVC 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Zieuwent)
  14. 10-03-2024: 14:00: Grol 1 – Stevo 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  15. 16-03-2024: 14:45: SVZW 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Wierden)
  16. 23-03-2024: 18:00: Grol 1 – DOS ’37 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  17. 14-04-2024: 14:00: Grol 1 – Dalfsen 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  18. 21-04-2024: 14:00: NEO 1 – Grol 1 (locatie: Borne)
  19. 28-04-2024: 14:00: Grol 1 – FC Winterswijk 1 (locatie: Groenlo)
  20. 11-05-2024: 18:00: Grol 1 – WHC (locatie: Groenlo)
